PeckShieldAlert reports that the 5th largest Bitcoin wallet, holding 94,643 BTC (currently valued at approximately $2.46B), is thought to be under the control of the U.S. Government. The seizure address is directly connected to the 2016 Bitfinex Hack. On February 1st, 2022, 1CGA4s transferred around 567.5 BTC (worth roughly $21.88M) to the seizure address.