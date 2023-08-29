According to ODAILY: Treasure's Co-Founder Karel Vuong responded to allegations in the Discord community that the team sold tokens at half price through OTC trades. Vuong clarified that the OTC traders were not from the team, and transactions were conducted for management and accounting reasons to transition to a more liquid model. Official statements from the concerned parties are expected shortly.
Treasure Co-Founder Addresses OTC Trading Allegations, Emphasizes Investors' Confidence
2023-08-29 14:13
