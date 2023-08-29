According to CoinDesk: Token prices for Sui and Hedera fall as increased circulating supply is expected

Token prices for Sui (SUI) and Hedera (HBAR) are dropping as both projects face increases in circulating supply due to upcoming token unlocks. Sui is down 7% in daily trading at $0.54 per token, while HBAR is down 4% at $0.05. Token unlocks, which allow early investors and project team members to sell, aim to reduce selling pressure on tokens.

Sui plans to increase its allocation of tokens for staking subsidies from 967,740 to 1 million SUI, worth approximately $540,000. Hedera will allocate 1.15 billion HBAR, or $64.3 million, for network governance, purchase agreements, and ecosystem development. HBAR's market cap rose above $2 billion after it was integrated into the U.S. Federal Reserve's FedNow platform earlier this month.