24.3 ETH (~$40K) deposited can be traced back to a private key compromise

CertiK Skynet, a blockchain security monitoring network, has reported a movement of funds from Steadefi Exploiter 2 into the Tornado Cash platform on Ethereum. The deposit of 24.3 ETH (~$40K) is traced back to the reported private key compromise that occurred on August 7th. CertiK Skynet continues to monitor suspicious activities to ensure the security of blockchain networks.