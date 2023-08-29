According to Cryptopolitan: Solana-based smart contract automation startup Clockwork has decided to shut down operations by the end of October due to limited commercial upside. Founder Nick Garfield cited simple opportunity cost as the reason, with the team interested in exploring new ventures. Clockwork's code will remain open-source, and a meaningful portion of the seed money still remains. This shutdown marks another closure within the Solana ecosystem and raises questions about the commercial viability of its projects.

