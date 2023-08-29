According to ODAILY: Web3 social platform SO-COL token (SIMP) has seen a significant increase, reaching 0.0023 USDT and marking a 67.81% growth in 24 hours. SO-COL previously announced in February 2022 the completion of a $1.75 million seed funding round led by Animoca Brands and DeFiance Capital, with participation from Three Arrows Capital, Mechanism Capital, Global Founders Capital, Double Peak Group, Antifund, Genblock Capital, and Kronos Research.

