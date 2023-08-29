According to ODAILY: Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart recently shared on the X (formerly Twitter) platform that the SEC has the option to file an appeal for a full hearing within 45 days. In contrast to the original ruling, which was decided by a panel of three judges, a full hearing would involve all 17 judges on the court. This potential appeal could lead to further deliberation on the ETF case and potentially impact the final outcome.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
SEC Has 45 Days to Appeal for a Full Hearing on ETF Case
2023-08-29 15:15
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top