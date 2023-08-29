Impact Theory allegedly raised $30 million through unregistered sales of NFTs

According to a report by Cointelegraph, The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged Los Angeles-based media and entertainment company, Impact Theory, with conducting unregistered securities sales through its nonfungible token (NFT) offering called Founder’s Keys. Impact Theory, which produces podcasts and other content, reportedly raised nearly $30 million via sales of the NFTs between October and December 2021.

According to the SEC, Impact Theory encouraged potential investors to view the purchase of a Founder’s Key as an investment in the business. The agency found that the NFTs were investment contracts and thus securities, violating the Securities Act of 1933 by selling them without registration.

Impact Theory has consented to a cease-and-desist order by the SEC without admitting or denying the agency's findings. Under the order, the company is required to pay over $6.1 million in disgorgement, prejudgment interest, and a civil penalty. A fund will be established to return money to Founder’s Key NFT investors, and the company is to destroy all of the Founder’s Keys in its possession or control. This marks the first SEC enforcement action involving an NFT.

