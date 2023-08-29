According to Cryptotelegraph: Researchers from the University of Cincinnati have created a Crypto Literacy Scale (CLS) aimed at standardizing and measuring economic and financial knowledge related to cryptocurrencies and associated technologies. The study recognizes the gap between conventional financial literacy and crypto literacy and emphasizes the importance of creating policies to support cryptocurrency education and literacy worldwide. The team believes that financial literacy plays a crucial role in preventing scams by providing individuals with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to make informed decisions. The development of the CLS is a step towards promoting better understanding and awareness of cryptocurrencies, reducing the incidence of scams, and increasing the potential of wealth generation in the crypto space.