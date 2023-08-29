According to CoinDesk: Ethereum scaling firm Polygon has released a Chain Development Kit (CDK) to enable developers to create their own customizable layer 2 chains using Polygon's zero-knowledge (ZK) technology. The open-source CDK allows chains to connect through a ZK-powered bridge, making them interoperable and forming a "Value Layer." This move comes as other layer 2s like Matter Labs' zkSync and Starkware's Starknet introduce their own ZK-powered toolkits for chain development. Polygon has adapted to the recent trend towards rollups and zero-knowledge cryptography, indicating that CDK is a step towards building the Value Layer of the Internet for seamless value transactions.