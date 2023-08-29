On August 29, according to data from Coinglass, the entire crypto market experienced liquidations of over $80 million within the past hour. Among these liquidations, $74.03 million represented short orders, while $6.13 million were for long orders. This significant market movement highlights the ongoing volatility in the cryptocurrency space.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Over $80 Million Liquidated in the Crypto Market in the Past Hour
2023-08-29 14:52
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 1
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top