According to The Block: OpenZeppelin has released Defender 2.0, an end-to-end security platform for blockchain development that supports DApp coding, auditing, deployment, and monitoring. Defender 2.0's four main components provide automated code analysis, facilitate communication between developers and auditors, ensure secure smart contract deployments, and enable detection and response to potential threats. The platform supports multiple blockchains, including Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, and zkSync.
OpenZeppelin Releases Defender 2.0, an End-to-End Security Platform for Blockchain Development
2023-08-29 14:24
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
