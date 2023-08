NFT trading user numbers also reach lowest point in two years

According to Wu Blockchain, The transaction volume of the entire network NFT market has reached its lowest point in the past two years, with figures standing at only $73.2 million in the past week. Additionally, the number of NFT trading users on the network has fluctuated around 50,000 in recent weeks. This marks yet another low in the past two years for user participation in NFT trading.