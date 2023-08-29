Traders advised to monitor potential drop below $25,800 and utilize a tight stop loss

According to CoinDesk: Crypto services provider Matrixport has adopted a cautiously optimistic outlook on Bitcoin, recommending that traders take long positions with a tight stop loss below $25,800. The company's head of research and strategy, Markus Thielen, cites the likelihood of falling Treasury yields as a driving factor for a rally in cryptocurrencies.

Thielen's analysis suggests that now is a suitable time to take long positions in Bitcoin after the recent price drop, with a tight stop loss to mitigate potential losses. He warns traders to remain vigilant for a possible dip below $25,800, which would trigger the stop loss. The declining Treasury yields are expected to have a positive impact on high-risk assets including cryptocurrencies.