According to ODAILY: Mantle Network has released the "Mantle Journey" user participation plan, designed to encourage community users through on-chain and off-chain activities. During the Alpha season, a reward pool of 20 million MNT is allocated to participating users and applications. The program, planned to run for multiple seasons, is now available to all Mantle Network users. Mantle Journey Soulbound Token (MJSBT) is used to record users' digital identities when participating and interacting with the Mantle ecosystem.
Mantle Network Introduces User Incentive Plan with 20 Million MNT Reward Pool
2023-08-29 13:48
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
