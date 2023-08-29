According to Decrypt: Decentralized Bitcoin infrastructure provider Interlay has unveiled the Minimum Viable Product (MVP) of its Build on Bitcoin (BOB) solution. BOB is a Bitcoin Layer-2 network introducing Rust smart contracts compatible with Bitcoin libraries such as Lightning and Ordinals. Supporting the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), BOB aims to enable builders to create decentralized applications atop Bitcoin's robust foundation, attracting developers from Ethereum and other ecosystems. The release also includes a demonstration application implementing the BRC-21 token standard, allowing any ERC-20 token on Ethereum to be bridged to Bitcoin as a BRC-21 token in a trustless manner.