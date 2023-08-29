According to Foresight News: Grayscale, a digital asset management firm, has won a lawsuit against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This victory marks an important event in the ongoing legal disputes involving digital asset management and regulation.
Grayscale Wins Lawsuit Against US SEC
2023-08-29 14:31
