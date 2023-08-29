According to ODAILY: Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart commented on Grayscale's recent court victory, stating that although it does not guarantee the free conversion of GBTC into an ETF, it signifies progress in that direction. Grayscale's win in its legal battle against the SEC marks an important step forward for the potential conversion of its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into an ETF.
Grayscale's Lawsuit Victory Brings GBTC Conversion to ETF One Step Closer
2023-08-29 14:48
