Despite the recent court ruling, the SEC needs to review Grayscale's proposal once more before granting approval.

According to Jake Chervinsky, Chief Policy Officer at Blockchainassn, Grayscale's triumph over the SEC in the federal circuit court marks a significant development, as it's a rarity for an agency to be found violating the APA by acting arbitrarily and capriciously. The court ruling rejected the SEC's viewpoint that Grayscale's ETF proposal wasn't designed to prevent fraudulent and manipulative practices. The decision may force the SEC to reevaluate its stance on Bitcoin ETFs, which they have been denying for a decade.

However, this does not mean Grayscale's ETF has been approved. The SEC needs to review the proposal again, taking the court's ruling into consideration. The next steps are uncertain, with some believing the SEC may deny the proposal based on different reasoning and force additional litigation. Others feel the SEC could utilize the decision as an opportunity to exit its anti-ETF position gracefully.

Political pressure to approve spot Bitcoin ETFs exists, with several issuers, such as Blackrock, having proposed their own ETFs. The SEC could also use a Bitcoin ETF approval to demonstrate a pro-crypto stance and counter criticism of its regulation-by-enforcement approach.

While a spot Bitcoin ETF's approval is likely, the timeline depends on the SEC's action in the aftermath of the recent court decision.

