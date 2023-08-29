According to Cryptopolitan: Digital Currency Group (DCG) has made progress in resolving the financial troubles of its crypto lending subsidiary, Genesis, with an in-principle agreement reached with Genesis' creditors. The amended plan offers potential recoveries for unsecured creditors between 70% to 90%, depending on the specific digital asset denomination. DCG aims to meet its existing liabilities towards debtors by engaging in new debt facilities and entering into a partial repayment agreement. This development marks a significant step in alleviating the impact of the 2022 bear market on the crypto lending ecosystem.