According to ODAILY: James Seyffart's recent tweet shows that the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) discount has seen a rapid compression, shrinking from 25% yesterday to a current 17%. This decrease in the discount highlights increasing market confidence in the trust and suggests greater demand for exposure to Bitcoin through GBTC.
GBTC Discount Narrows Significantly, Shrinks from 25% to 17%
2023-08-29 15:06
