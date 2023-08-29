According to CoinDesk: Users warned to stay vigilant after personal information leak

Former FTX customers are being targeted by a phishing attack on their FTX-registered emails following a SIM swap attack on Kroll, the claims agent involved in the bankruptcy proceedings. The attack leaked personal information of customers, such as account balances, phone numbers, and home addresses. Customer data of other bankrupt crypto firms, Genesis and lender BlockFi, were also leaked during the attack.

While crypto account passwords and other sensitive information remain unaffected, customers have been warned to be cautious of scammers impersonating parties in the bankruptcy proceedings and attempting to drain token holdings via phishing emails. FTX has taken precautionary measures by temporarily freezing affected user accounts within the customer claims portal.

