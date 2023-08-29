According to ODAILY: the Federal Reserve Swap pricing suggests a possible shift in the timing of interest rate cuts from July to June next year. This adjustment indicates that the market may be expecting the Federal Reserve to make a monetary policy change sooner than previously anticipated.
