According to Lookonchain: The price of Ethereum (ETH) has experienced a 4% increase, with a whale purchasing 8,000 ETH for $13.66 million using USDC stablecoin. This transaction, made at a price of $1,708 per ETH, signifies a significant investment in the cryptocurrency and reflects increased interest from large investors.
Ethereum Price Jumps 4% as Whale Buys 8,000 ETH for $13.66M
2023-08-29 14:43
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
