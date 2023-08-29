Glassnode Alerts reported that Ethereum (ETH) has reached a new all-time high (ATH) in mean block size (7-day moving average), registering 155,986.874. The previous ATH of 155,850.762 was observed on August 26, 2023. This indicates an increase in the average amount of data being processed per block and may suggest heightened activity on the Ethereum blockchain.
Ethereum Mean Block Size Reaches All-Time High, Surpassing Previous Record
2023-08-29 18:21
