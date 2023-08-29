According to on-chain analyst Ember's monitoring, the PEPE team transferred PEPE tokens to a centralized exchange (CEX) for sale on August 25th. They immediately sold 1.88 trillion PEPE tokens, equivalent to $1.67 million, resulting in a staggering 39,000 times return for an early-stage buyer. 50 minutes prior to the report, the same early-stage buyer spent 550 ETH ($940,000) to repurchase 1,044.4 billion PEPE tokens at a purchase price of $0.0000009. This significant repurchase highlights the buyer's continued interest and belief in the potential growth of the PEPE token.

