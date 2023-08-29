According to on-chain analyst Ember's monitoring, the PEPE team transferred PEPE tokens to a centralized exchange (CEX) for sale on August 25th. They immediately sold 1.88 trillion PEPE tokens, equivalent to $1.67 million, resulting in a staggering 39,000 times return for an early-stage buyer. 50 minutes prior to the report, the same early-stage buyer spent 550 ETH ($940,000) to repurchase 1,044.4 billion PEPE tokens at a purchase price of $0.0000009. This significant repurchase highlights the buyer's continued interest and belief in the potential growth of the PEPE token.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Early Buyer Sees 39,000x Profit, Purchases 1,044.4 Billion PEPE Tokens
2023-08-29 16:03
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
According to on-chain analyst Ember's monitoring, the PEPE team transferred PEPE tokens to a centralized exchange (CEX) for sale on August 25th. They immediately sold 1.88 trillion PEPE tokens, equivalent to $1.67 million, resulting in a staggering 39,000 times return for an early-stage buyer. 50 minutes prior to the report, the same early-stage buyer spent 550 ETH ($940,000) to repurchase 1,044.4 billion PEPE tokens at a purchase price of $0.0000009. This significant repurchase highlights the buyer's continued interest and belief in the potential growth of the PEPE token.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top