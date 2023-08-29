Prosecutors argue disclosure filings are insufficient, experience may be misleading, or testimony may not be relevant

According to CoinDesk: Prosecutors argue that all seven of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's proposed expert witnesses should be disqualified from testifying due to insufficient disclosure filings, misleading experience, or potentially irrelevant testimony, according to a recent court filing. Bankman-Fried's defense team has also moved to exclude a financial analysis expert proposed by the Department of Justice.

The Department of Justice is moving to discount expert witnesses Lawrence Akka, Thomas Bishop, Joseph Pimbley, Brian Kim, Bradley Smith, and Andrew Di Wu, all proposed by Bankman-Fried's defense team, due to various reasons cited in the filing. The pending trial for fraud and conspiracy charges against Bankman-Fried is set to begin in just over a month.

