According to CoinDesk: Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of FTX, is facing charges relating to wire fraud and conspiracy to securities and commodities fraud. He has recently claimed that federal prosecutors have dumped "millions" of pages of documents on his defense team in an untimely manner. However, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has pushed back on these allegations, claiming that Bankman-Fried has had access to these Google accounts containing relevant evidence for months. Furthermore, prosecutors have alleged that Bankman-Fried might have mislabeled certain documents as "privileged" in an attempt to shield evidence from the government. The case is ongoing, and the final outcome remains to be seen.