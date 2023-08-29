According to CoinDesk: With European trading hours adding bearish pressure, Dogecoin sees a 10% dip overall.

Dogecoin (DOGE) has faced a 10% decline in 2023, primarily due to bearish European trading hours. Data from Velo Data app shows the meme cryptocurrency's year-to-date returns during European and U.S. trading hours at -44.44% and -25%, respectively. However, returns during the Asia-Pacific trading day remained positive at 25.6%. Dogecoin has experienced significant trade on South Korean exchanges, such as Upbit and Bithumb, resulting in its positive performance during Asian hours.

Sellers have been consistently dominant during the European hours. (Velo Data) (Velo Data)

Shiba Inu (SHIB), another meme coin, follows a similar pattern, while Bitcoin has consistently rallied during American trading hours. Dogecoin's performance during U.S. and European hours is in line with the uncertain regulatory outlook for alternative cryptocurrencies, with potential stricter regulations for altcoins affecting meme coins like Dogecoin.