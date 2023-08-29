According to ODAILY: Decentralized derivatives protocol DIVA Protocol has announced a partnership with on-chain interest rate derivatives service provider IPOR. The collaboration aims to integrate the IPOR index to launch innovative interest rate derivatives, expanding options in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.
