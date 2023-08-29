According to ODAILY: Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of Grayscale, celebrated a momentous victory for crypto enthusiasts in a post on the X platform (formerly Twitter). DCG expressed satisfaction with the progress represented by the court ruling, which ordered the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to review its rejection of Grayscale's Bitcoin ETF application. The decision potentially paves the way for a spot Bitcoin ETF in the United States, marking a significant milestone for the wider crypto industry.