According to a recent tweet by Binance CEO CZ: The integration of blockchain technology in Web 3.0 has significantly enhanced the ease and transparency of third party analytics. Unlike traditional finance (TradFi), which lacks such levels of transparency, the decentralized nature of blockchain empowers users and analysts to access and monitor data in real-time, opening up new opportunities for analysis and fostering increased trust within the financial ecosystem.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
CZ: Web 3.0 Blockchain Provides Unprecedented Transparency for Third Party Analytics Compared to Traditional Finance
2023-08-29 15:18
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top