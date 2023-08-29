According to Binance Market Data: CyberConnect (CYBER) is currently trading at $4.64 against USDT, registering a substantial 24-hour increase of 27.20%. The trading volume (Vol) for CYBER is also reported at 4.639. As an infrastructure-focused cryptocurrency, CyberConnect's significant price change highlights notable market activity. Keep in mind that prices can experience fluctuations, so staying updated on the latest information is essential for informed decision-making.