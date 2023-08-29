According to Binance Market Data: The CYBER/USDT trading pair witnessed a significant increase, with CyberConnect's price rising by 48.90% in the past 24 hours. The current price is $5.41, with a trade volume of 5.408. The surge highlights the potential volatility and rapid fluctuations in the cryptocurrency market, particularly for altcoins.
2023-08-29 18:44
