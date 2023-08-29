According to CoinGecko data reported by Odaily News, the total market value of cryptocurrencies has jumped by 4.7% in 24 hours, reaching $1,149,371,449,568. Bitcoin's market share now stands at 46.39% followed by Ethereum at 18.13%. Meanwhile, stablecoins USDT, USDC, and BUSD hold market shares of 7.56%, 2.38%, and 0.28% respectively. The surge underscores the continued growth and dominance of major cryptocurrencies in the market.
Crypto Market Surges 4.7% in 24 Hours; Bitcoin Dominance at 46.39%
2023-08-29 17:24
