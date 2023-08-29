Bitcoin and Ethereum investment products experience significant capital outflows.

BlockBeats news reported on August 29 that according to a CoinShares report, digital asset investment products experienced a total outflow of $168 million last week, marking the largest outflow since March 2023. The total capital outflows for Bitcoin investment products reached $149 million, while Ethereum investment products saw a total capital outflow of $16.8 million. During August 2023, digital asset investment products encountered a total outflow of $278 million.