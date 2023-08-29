According to CoinDesk: Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a 5% increase, surpassing $27,000, following a federal appeals court ruling that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) must review its rejection of Grayscale Investments' attempt to convert its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into an ETF. GBTC jumped by 17%, reducing its discount to net asset value (NAV) from 25% to 17%, as traders speculate on a possible ETF conversion. The ruling could potentially pave the way for a spot Bitcoin ETF in the US, which would make investing in Bitcoin more accessible for the general public. Publicly-traded crypto companies, including Coinbase and MicroStrategy, also saw significant gains, alongside minor rises in altcoins such as ether, cardano, dogecoin, and solana. In the past 24 hours, $87 million worth of shorts were liquidated, with $76 million occurring within an hour of the court's decision.

