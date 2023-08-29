According to Glassnode Alerts: The amount of Bitcoin (BTC) supply that has not been active for over 10 years has reached an all-time high (ATH) of 2,905,089.207 BTC. This signifies a significant portion of the total Bitcoin supply is being held by long-term investors or has been lost over time. Such inactive supply holding could potentially contribute to the scarcity of Bitcoin, influencing price dynamics in the market.