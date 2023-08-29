According to Glassnode Alerts: The amount of Bitcoin (BTC) supply that has not been active for over 10 years has reached an all-time high (ATH) of 2,905,089.207 BTC. This signifies a significant portion of the total Bitcoin supply is being held by long-term investors or has been lost over time. Such inactive supply holding could potentially contribute to the scarcity of Bitcoin, influencing price dynamics in the market.
Bitcoin Supply Last Active Over 10 Years Reaches All-Time High
2023-08-29 19:17
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
