According to CoinGecko data: Bitcoin's market share has risen to 46.39%, while Ethereum's market share stands at 18.13%. Additionally, the market shares for stablecoins USDT, USDC, and BUSD are 7.56%, 2.38%, and 0.28% respectively. The total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies has increased by 4.7% in 24 hours, reaching $1,149,371,449,568. This market shift demonstrates an ongoing fluctuation in the distribution of value within the cryptocurrency ecosystem.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Bitcoin's Market Share Rises to 46.39%, Ethereum at 18.13%
2023-08-29 16:43
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top