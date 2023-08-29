According to CoinGecko data: Bitcoin's market share has risen to 46.39%, while Ethereum's market share stands at 18.13%. Additionally, the market shares for stablecoins USDT, USDC, and BUSD are 7.56%, 2.38%, and 0.28% respectively. The total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies has increased by 4.7% in 24 hours, reaching $1,149,371,449,568. This market shift demonstrates an ongoing fluctuation in the distribution of value within the cryptocurrency ecosystem.