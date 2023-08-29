According to CoinDesk: Bitcoin's price has risen by 3% to $26,800 after digital asset management firm Grayscale won a lawsuit against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The positive outcome for Grayscale is seen as a significant development in the digital asset management and regulatory landscape, with investors reacting positively in the market.
Bitcoin Rises 3% to $26.8K Following Grayscale's Court Victory Against the SEC
2023-08-29 14:40
