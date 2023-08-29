According to CoinDesk, Bitcoin's value has jumped by 5% following the Grayscale ruling, reaching over $27,000. Crypto-related stocks have also experienced gains of more than 10%. The U.S. court ordered the SEC to "vacate" its rejection of Grayscale's bid to convert its Bitcoin Trust into an ETF. This development resulted in GBTC's price soaring by 17%, subsequently reducing its discount to net asset value (NAV) from 25% to 17%.

The legal victory could pave the way for a spot bitcoin ETF in the United States, which has been a sought-after development for advocates convinced it would enable broader public access to bitcoin investment. Circuit Judge Neomi Rao expressed agreement with Grayscale's claim that its bitcoin exchange-traded product is materially similar to the already approved bitcoin futures exchange-traded products.

Following the news, publicly-traded crypto stocks like Coinbase and MicroStrategy rose by 13% and 9% respectively. Notable cryptocurrency miners such as Marathon Digital, Riot Platforms, and Hut 8 Mining also experienced significant increases. Altcoins, including ether, cardano, dogecoin, and solana, have also gained around 5%.

Recent data from CoinGlass reveals that approximately $87 million worth of shorts were liquidated in the past 24 hours, with $76 million of that happening in the 60 minutes following this morning's announcement. Ji Kim, head of global policy for the Crypto Council for Innovation, highlighted that the increased demand for bitcoin following the ruling showcases increased investor confidence in the space.

