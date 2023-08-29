According to Decrypt: Bitcoin Cash (BCH) experienced a 17% increase in value after Grayscale, a leading crypto firm, won a court appeal against the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding the conversion of its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into a BTC spot exchange-traded fund (ETF). While Bitcoin (BTC) posted a 7% rise in value, reaching $27,970, Bitcoin Cash jumped to approximately $223, becoming the largest gainer among the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap. The US Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled that the SEC was wrong to reject Grayscale's ETF application, stating that the SEC "failed to adequately explain" its decision. This legal victory is seen as a significant milestone for the cryptocurrency industry.

