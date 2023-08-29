According to ODAILY: Bitcoin (BTC) has surpassed the $28,000 USDT level, currently trading at $28,003 USDT. This represents a significant increase of over 6.98% within the last 24 hours. As Bitcoin continues to experience price fluctuations, investors and traders should remain up-to-date with market trends and make informed decisions on their crypto investments.
Bitcoin Breaks $28,000 USDT Mark, Gaining Over 6.98% in 24 Hours
2023-08-29 16:32
