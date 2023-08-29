According to The Block: Argentina's rising inflation and pro-bitcoin presidential candidate drive increased adoption.

According to research associate David Puell from Ark Invest, Bitcoin adoption in Argentina is outpacing that of El Salvador, which recognized Bitcoin as legal tender in 2021. In El Salvador, while awareness is high, usage remains low, except in tourist hotspots like Bitcoin Beach in El Zonte.

Puell cites Salvadorans' preference for the U.S. dollar and Bitcoin's price volatility as reasons for their cautious approach towards the cryptocurrency. In contrast, Argentina's soaring inflation, predicted to reach 147% by 2023, and pro-bitcoin presidential candidate Javier Milei are fueling the country's increased Bitcoin adoption. Milei's potential election victory could greatly benefit both Bitcoin and the Argentine people's purchasing power.