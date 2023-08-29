Binance US has opened deposits for $FORT ahead of trading for the FORT/USDT Advanced Trading pair beginning on August 30, 2023. Forta Network is a security audit protocol that monitors on-chain threats in real-time.
Binance US Lists $FORT with Trading to Begin on 8/30/23
2023-08-29 14:03
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
