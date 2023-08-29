New daily options for users to access European-style options contracts

Binance Options will expand its offerings with the addition of BNBUSDT Daily Options on August 30, 2023, at 08:00 (UTC). These European-style options contracts are designed to provide traders with more alternatives for investment.

Starting from August 30, 2023, Binance will launch T+3 BNBUSDT Daily Options at 08:00 (UTC) every day. However, there will be no new T+3 BNBUSDT Daily Options listings on days when BNBUSDT Weekly, Monthly, or Quarterly options contracts are set to expire.

The BNBUSDT Daily Options will have a trading lifetime of three days and will expire at 08:00 (UTC).

