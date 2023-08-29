The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, down by -0.62% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,909 and $26,254 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $25,977, up by 0.04%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include AKRO, SYS, and OAX, up by 29%, 25%, and 15%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
SEC Charges Impact Theory with Unregistered Securities Offering in NFT Format
US House of Representatives Committee Members Express Opposition to Fed's Stablecoin Regulatory Letter
Mantle Network Proposes $238 Million Liquidity Support for Ecosystem Development
Galxe Launches Decentralized Identity Protocol Based on Zero-Knowledge Proof
NFT Daily Trading Volume Declines Below 5,000 ETH for the First Time in Nearly Two Years
Market movers:
ETH: $1647.31 (+0.64%)
BNB: $217.9 (+0.65%)
XRP: $0.516 (+0.62%)
ADA: $0.2625 (+1.20%)
DOGE: $0.06293 (+0.90%)
SOL: $20.31 (+0.49%)
TRX: $0.07599 (-1.25%)
DOT: $4.566 (+2.61%)
MATIC: $0.557 (+1.00%)
LTC: $65.06 (+1.06%)
Top gainers on Binance: