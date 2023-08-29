The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, down by -0.62% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,909 and $26,254 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $25,977, up by 0.04%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include AKRO, SYS, and OAX, up by 29%, 25%, and 15%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1647.31 (+0.64%)

  • BNB: $217.9 (+0.65%)

  • XRP: $0.516 (+0.62%)

  • ADA: $0.2625 (+1.20%)

  • DOGE: $0.06293 (+0.90%)

  • SOL: $20.31 (+0.49%)

  • TRX: $0.07599 (-1.25%)

  • DOT: $4.566 (+2.61%)

  • MATIC: $0.557 (+1.00%)

  • LTC: $65.06 (+1.06%)

Top gainers on Binance: