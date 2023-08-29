In an interview with Finance Magnates, Binance FZE Dubai's Executive Director and General Manager, Alex Chehade, praised the UAE for its leadership in virtual asset regulation and highlighted UAE and Bahrain as emerging crypto hubs.

Chehade stated that

"The UAE has shown exceptional leadership in the realm of virtual asset regulation, and Binance is committed to collaborating with regulators and policymakers in the MENA region to ensure secure operations and practices in the virtual asset industry, user protection, and market integrity,".

He also confirmed that The UAE is expected to become a top choice for cryptocurrency businesses seeking transparent regulations, with a goal to position the region as a key player in the Web3 industry. As per a Chainalysis report, the region ranks fourth globally in crypto adoption, with Turkey, Iran, and Egypt among the top 20 countries.

