Accusations involve alleged bribery and soliciting cryptocurrency online against the Bithumb executive and professional golfer.

According to YTN reports, the South Seoul District Prosecutors' Office has applied for arrest warrants for Bithumb Holdings representative Lee Sang-joon and professional golfer Ahn Sung-hyun. Both individuals face allegations of soliciting cryptocurrency online. Lee Sang-joon is accused of receiving bribes from Kang Jong Hyun, the purported actual owner of Bithumb, for listing specific virtual currencies on Bithumb Korea. Ahn Sung-hyun is accused of colluding with employees responsible for Bithumb's listing and receiving billions of won from certain companies under the cover of using online virtual currency.

