Whale Alert has reported the minting of 53,955,900 TUSD tokens, which are valued at $53,925,981, at an unknown wallet. This significant event suggests considerable activity in the stablecoin market.
Whale Alert Reports Minting of 53,955,900 TUSD Worth $53.9 Million
2023-08-28 14:39
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
